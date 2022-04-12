Sheikh Mishal commends security forces’ efforts

KUWAIT: Representative of His Highness the Amir, His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has expressed great appreciation to the Interior Ministry’s personnel enormous and sincere efforts to retain the homeland security, enforce the law and ensure people’s safety. “Thank you for remarkable efforts to ensure security across the nation,” His Highness Sheikh Mishal said during a visit to the Interior Ministry to congratulate the ministry staff on the holy month of Ramadan.

He voiced confidence in the ministry’s staff ability to develop and modernize the security system. His Highness Sheikh Mishal vowed all support to the ministry’s efforts to reform and restructure security bodies to achieve the aspired goals. Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry Undersecretary Anwar Al-Barjas welcomed His Highness the Amir’s Representative, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal’s visit to the ministry.

He unveiled that the ministry had worked out a comprehensive strategy to establish security across the country and enforce the law. He added the ministry had made great strides in the digitization of transactions to cut paperwork and save people’s time. – KUNA