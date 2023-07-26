Sheikh Talal affirms strong and historic Kuwait-British relations

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, discussed topics of mutual concern on Wednesday. During the meeting, attended by UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled affirmed the strong and historic Kuwaiti-British ties, said the Ministry of Interior’s department of media and relations in a statement.

On his part, Cleverly thanked Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled for the reception, adding that the topics discussed are of importance to develop cooperation between the two countries. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Information. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah also held discussions relations with the visiting UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. A ministry statement said military and defensive issues, in addition to latest regional and international developments were discussed.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad praised depth of historic relations between the two countries, said the statement, adding that the meeting was attended by Britain’s Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis and Assistant Foreign Minister for Europe Sadeq Marafi. Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also met with the visiting UK official. The meeting touched upon the bilateral and historic ties between the two friendly countries and ways to boost cooperation in various fields.

The two sides also discussed the latest political regional and global developments. Moreover, the meeting stressed the importance of continuing the joint dialogue in the technical and legal aspects of demarcating the maritime borders beyond mark (162) between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Iraq, emphasizing the need to resolve this issue in a manner that is consistent with the rules of international law. They also discussed enhancing cooperation within the framework of resolving crises by peaceful means, with all neutrality, in order to maintain the international order and respect for the sovereignty of states over their lands and maritime borders.

The talks also tackled the current developments of the Palestinian cause, the repeated Zionist attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque and Muslim sanctities, and the ongoing systematic and serious Zionist violations and crimes against the Palestinian people. The repeated crimes and reprehensible practices of burning copies of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark were also discussed, and those totally rejected practices were condemned. Cleverly, who is on a 3-day visit to Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan, emphasized the UK’s growing partnership with the region. A foreign office statement said.

“I am delighted to be back in the Middle East. The UK’s mutually beneficial relationships with the Gulf and Jordan continue to thrive. We have a bright future together,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. “From working together on shared goals like developing stronger trade ties and security, I am proud of how we are collaborating for the benefit of us all.” The UK also remains committed to supporting refugees and host communities, collaborating with partners to help the most vulnerable in the region.

In Qatar, the Foreign Secretary met with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani before travelling to Kuwait to meet His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation. In Jordan on Thursday, he will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi. He will also announce funding to support women and girls and to help the most vulnerable refugees in Jordan. – KUNA