Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad elected OCA President

KUALA LUMPUR/KUWAIT: Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was elected as the new President of the Olympic Council of Asia during the council’s 42nd general assembly held in Bangkok on Saturday. Sheikh Talal won the election after tough competition with Secretary General of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Husain Al-Musallam.

The 54-year-old, son of the first OCA president Sheikh Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, beat OCA Director General Musallam 24-20, OCA said in a statement. Musallam is also President of World Aquatics. Sheikh Talal succeeds his brother Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, who led the organization from 1991 to 2021 before stepping down.

Former secretary general Randhir Singh of India had led the OCA as its acting president since 2021. “I will follow the lead of my father and brother,” Sheikh Talal told the delegates after his victory. “We have been with Asia for more than 40 years. I promise you I will unite Asia again,” he added. Sheikh Talal takes over ahead of this year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from Sept 23. Sheikh Talal also pledged to open a new chapter in the history of Asian Olympics. “A page was folded today and a new one was opened,” the eminent Kuwaiti sports personality told the general assembly of the council. Sheikh Talal proposed to name Musallam as his honorary deputy, considering his long service and noticeable contributions to developing Olympic sports in Asia. His proposal was unanimously approved.

HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Saturday to Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad. HH the Amir noted that Sheikh Talal’s achievements and contributions to the sports field are highly appreciated, wishing him best of luck in the new position. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah sent similar congratulatory cables to Sheikh Talal.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad also sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Talal. The Kuwaiti Army General Staff Command said in a statement that Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad wished success for Sheikh Talal and expressed hopes he would be able to elevate the level of Asian sports and achieve more accomplishments.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah also sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad. A ministry statement quoted the interior minister as saying: “Your winning of the international sports post came in appreciation for your accomplishments and the busy sports march.” He prayed to the Almighty to guide Sheikh Talal Al-Fahad to success for lifting the Kuwaiti flag aloft at regional and international arenas under the sagacious leadership of HH the Amir and HH the Crown Prince. — Agencies