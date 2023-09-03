Sheikh Talal directs officials to ramp up security measures

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah directed on Sunday to intensify security and follow-up measures 24 hours a day throughout the country and respond to all who violate the law and take into account the human dimension while implementing security plans and procedures.

In a press release issued by the general department of Security Relations and Media said, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled chaired the regular meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Interior to review the latest security developments in the presence of the undersecretary of the ministry, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas and a number of assistant undersecretaries and security officials.

Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled affirmed his confidence in the ability of the Ministry of Interior’s employees to perform the tasks assigned to them, calling on all the ministry’s employees to continue the same level of efficiency and readiness. He praised the great efforts of the Criminal Security department and the General Administration of the Coast Guard in the recent seizures, stressing the keenness to quickly take action.

During the meeting, the minister also reviewed the department’s preparations for the new academic year and the coordination mechanism with the Ministry of Education in carrying out security and traffic awareness campaigns and awareness of the danger of drugs in schools and universities. – KUNA