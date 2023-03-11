Sheikha Basema hosts female envoys, ambassadors’ wives

KUWAIT: The spouse of HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah, Sheikha Basema Al-Mubarak Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, hosted female ambassadors, ambassadors’ wives, heads of diplomatic missions and accredited international organizations in Kuwait at a luncheon held at Al-Reemiya Farm in Abdaly.

Sheikha Basema lauded the notable role ambassadors and spouses of heads of missions play to strengthen relations between Kuwait and brotherly and friendly countries. Sheikha Basema commended the strong relations that link Kuwait and its people with all brotherly and friendly countries.