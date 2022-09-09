Sheikha Intisar calls for supporting women suffering from war trauma

Paris: Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah on Friday called upon the international community to aid women traumatized by war and violence.

Sheikha Intisar, Chairperson of the “consultative council of the international diwan,” made the call in a speech at “the international diwan,” held for the first time in the French city Nice, aimed at boosting sustainable economic and human development and coping with global issues namely environmental and food security.

Sheikha Intisar, who has been honored by the city mayor for her support for war victims, expressed her strong belief that Arab women can play a key role in establishing global peace. She also underlined Kuwait’s paramount role in aiding nations in crises, noting that this earned it the 2014 UN designation as the center of humanitarian action She has added that she bears responsibility of helping Arab women, hurt with war and violence, noting that she had experienced war perils during the 1990 Iraqi aggression on her country. Sheikha Intisar explained that she had founded Intisar social foundation for helping her peers in Kuwait and the Arab countries.

Sheikha Intisar has already been honored by the Mayor of the French city of Nice, Christian Estrosi, with the Legion of Honor, with the Knight rank, in appreciation of her support for war victims and serving the community through her foundation.

The medal award came to the attention of the French authorities for her clear role in serving youth and education in Kuwait through “Al-Nuair initiative” and “Al-Bareeq program”.

Sheikha Intisar stated to KUNA, “I am honored that my decades-long work as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, film producer and columnist in the fields of education, women’s self-empowerment, positivity and peacebuilding has today been recognized by France”.

She also emphasized that the award will give her the rural motivation to continue her work in community service.

The decoration that Sheikha Intisar received is considered the most famous in the world, granted on behalf of the President as a reward for the most deserving citizens in various fields.