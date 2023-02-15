Shooting Grand Prix to begin February 21

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Shooting Grand Prix Kuwait Asian Shotgun Cup 2023 will start on Tuesday February 21, with the participation of 400 shooters and officials from 40 Arab and foreign countries Eng Duaij Al-Otaibi, the President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Al-Otaibi appreciated the fatherly care of HH the Amir. Eng. Al-Otaibi said the tournament will be in the Olympic skeet and trap games for men and women and will continue until March 2nd, adding that the Asian Cup Championship will be held at the same time with the participation of 17 Asian countries. He said there will be other activities to go along with championship such as specialized referees course as well as workshops and training camps for Arab and Asian shooters.

The championship is an important event as shooters prepare for international and continental events to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Secretary General of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Obaid Al-Osaimi said the organizing committee has been preparing for the two championships for a long time, adding that ranges are prepared and ready for competition.