By Abadellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Engr Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi said during a press conference Saturday that HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Shooting Grand Prix will start on 20th March with the participation of more than 200 shooters. Al-Otaibi said this championship has become one of the most important events on the international events due to the support of HH the Amir.

The championship will be held at Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex. It is an important event ahead of the international events that to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Meanwhile, Secretary General of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations said the organizing committee has prepared ranges and welcomed all participants to Kuwait.