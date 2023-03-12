Shooting scheduled from 16 -18 March

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Preparations are underway at Sheikh Sanaj Al-Ahmad Olympic Shooting Complex for the Late Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah Cup tournament. The tournament which is scheduled from 16th -18th March, 2023 is organized by Kuwait Shooting Sport Club.

President of Kuwait and Arab Shooting Federations Eng Duaij Khalaf Al-Otaibi said Kuwait Shooting continues its efforts and participation in local tournaments organized by the club, as well as regional and international events in preparation for the qualifying tournaments for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

Al-Otaibi highly appreciated the support Kuwait Shooting Sport and Shooters receives from President of Asian Shooting Confederation, Honorary President of KSSC Sheikh Salman Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah who is keen on organizing this annual event in order to encourage and motivate shooters.

He said this tournament is a good opportunity to discover promising talents. Al-Otaibi thanked HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and to HH the Prime Minister Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for their generous support. The tournament will include trap, skeet, archery, 10m pistol and rifle, 50m rifle and 25m rapid pistol.