Shuwaikh Beach development comes into effect: Municipality

KUWAIT: The agreement to develop the Shuwaikh Beach has come into effect, Kuwait Municipality said Tuesday. The project includes developing a 1.7-kilometer-long area of the Shuwaikh Beach to create four zones. The first zone will be turned into sports fields and entertainment facilities, the second will be used as a sandy beach, the third will be turned into a covered park while the fourth will contain walking and bike lanes, Kuwait Municipality explained in a press statement.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 17 months. The agreement was signed with National Bank of Kuwait who are contributing KD 3 million for the project. This project comes as part of Kuwait Vision 2035 plan to create new touristic, entertainment and sports sites in the country, said Maisa Boushehri, Deputy Director of the Projects Affairs Department at Kuwait Municipality.

She added that the beach’s “vibrant and dynamic location” adds to its importance as the Municipality seeks to create new touristic destinations around the country. The project is also in line with the Municipality’s plans to develop all beachfronts in Kuwait, she noted. – KUNA