Six children among 24 dead in fresh Zionist military strikes on Gaza

GAZA CITY: The death toll from the latest round of the Zionist entity’s ongoing assault on Gaza has risen to 24, including six children, Palestinian health authorities said Saturday.

Gaza’s health ministry also said 203 people were wounded in the Zionist military strike on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp.

The Zionist entity’s military had warned Saturday deadly air strikes in Gaza could last a week. It claimed it was necessary to launch a “pre-emptive” operation against the Islamic Jihad, claiming the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the border with Gaza.

A five-year-old girl was among 15 people killed in Gaza on Friday, health authorities said, adding that more than 140 have been wounded.

Daily life in Gaza has come to a standstill, while the electricity distributor said the sole power station shut down due to a lack of fuel.

Gaza’s health ministry said the next few hours will be “crucial and difficult”, warning it risked suspending vital services within 72 hours as a result of the lack of electricity.