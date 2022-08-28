Six dead as truck hits Dutch village barbecue

Nieuw-Beijerland: Dutch police on Sunday said six people were killed and seven others hurt after a truck ran off the top of a dike road and ploughed into revelers at a neighborhood barbecue. The accident happened around 6 pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday when the Spanish-registered lorry went off the road in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland, 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of Rotterdam. The victims were three women aged 28, 32 and 75, and three men aged 41, 50 and 62, all from the local area, police said. One of the injured was in a critical condition in hospital.

Boers confirmed the 46-year-old driver from Spain had been arrested “and was not under the influence of alcohol,” at the time of the accident. “He was arrested for causing a fatal accident and serious bodily injury. His role in the incident is under investigation. For the time being, we are keeping all scenarios about the facts open,” police said in a statement. Residents were laying flowers at the location of the accident on Sunday, an AFP journalist at the site said. A police car stood guard at the scene.

‘Unimaginable sadness’

Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima said they were “shocked” by the tragedy. “We are shocked and moved by the terrible accident in Nieuw-Beijerland last night in which so many people were killed. An unimaginable sadness within this close-knit community,” the king and queen said in an official message. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also sent s condolences. “Terrible news … my thoughts are with the victims and relatives of this terrible drama. I wish them a lot of strength,” Rutte said on Twitter.

Quoting witnesses, the Rijnmond regional broadcaster said the truck stopped for a moment at a T-junction on the narrow Zuidzijdsedijk dike, before taking off and ploughing into the revelers. Three of the victims — a mother, son and daughter-in-law who was eight months pregnant — came from the same family, the broadcaster reported, quoting a local church announcement. The incident has shaken the tight-knit community of the Nieuw-Beijerland region with police calling for more witnesses to help with the investigation.