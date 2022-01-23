Six horses crowned at Arabian-Egyptian horse championship

KUWAIT: Kuwait Arabian-Egyptian Horse Beauty Championship concluded on Saturday with the honoring of the local breeders of the Straight Arabian-Egyptian horses. The six competitions of the three-day event, hosted by Bait Al-Arab track of the Arabian Horse Center, gathered 289 horses from various stud farms in Kuwait.

Barrak Al-Hajeri’s Dhoha Al-Hilaliya won the award of the most beautiful filly of the category of less than one year of age, while SH Salah of Al-Shay’e Stud, was crowned champion colt in the same category. In the 2-3 years category, Ra’bia Al-Jawhara, owned by Nasser Al-Saeed, won the award of the most beautiful filly, while Ahmad Al-Babtain’s AB Fares was crowned champion colt. In the 4+ category, Ahmad Al-Babtain’s AB Muhra won the most beautiful filly award while SH Sarab of Rashed Al-Shay’e Stud crowned the champion colt.

Speaking to the press following the award ceremony, Mohammad Al-Khamis, director of the championship, hailed as great the participation in the event, noting that 94 percent of the domestic studs took part. He attributed to high level of the competitions to the exceptional characteristics of the Straight Egyptian Arabian horse. Khamis thanked the national sponsors of the event for the handsome awards allocated to the winning horses. – KUNA