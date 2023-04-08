Social Affairs Ministry marks Arab Orphan Day

KUWAIT: The Social Affairs minister, Mai Al-Baghli has assured that the keenness of the Ministry to provide all the support to orphans and to reduce all obstacles that may face during the celebration of the Arab Orphan Day under the theme “We are your friends”. Al-Baghli said the Ministry is keen to develop projects related to orphans, especially the “friendly families” and the “surrogate mother” projects, which received great attention from the authorities.

More specifically, the Family Nursery Department has exerted all its capabilities for the success of the two projects through a specialized work team that aims to integrate the orphans psychologically and socially with friendly families. She concluded her statement by thanking the officials of the administration for their pivotal role in rehabilitating the orphans and integrating them into society.

Director of the family nursery department, Dr Khaled Al-Ajmi announced that there are 654 orphan children who are under the care of family nursery. “Orphan care is one of the basic projects that the Family Nursery Department seeks to apply scientific solutions based on social and psychological criteria. We aim to increase the number of children fostered by Kuwaiti families, which is in the interest of orphans,” Dr Al-Ajmi said.

He clarified that the Family Nursery Department has an integrated technical team who supervises the foster children – to ensure their safety and their integration with their surrogate mothers and friendly families. “It works to establish controls that govern the relationship between families and the children in accordance with the law, in a way that guarantees the rights of children and helps them to have a stable family upbringing,” he added.