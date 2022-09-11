Social development employees protest for benefits

KUWAIT: Workers at the social development sector have started a protest to raise awareness about some of their benefits that have been denied to them such as a freeze on promotions, adequate monetary compensation and in general, against the transfer of their department, which was initiated in 2020.

The protesters were met by Fahad Al-Shuraian, Minister of Social Affairs and Development, who listened to their requests and promised to find solutions to their grievances, within the existent legal framework.

“We will sit with everyone involved and we hope that your requests are prioritized,” Al-Shuraian said. The department, which consists of about six hundred and fifty employees provides free social and psychological consultancy services carried out by specialized doctors.