Social life returns to Kuwait; experts give Ramadan tips

KUWAIT: Social and economic life returned to normal in Ramadan this year following two years of lockdowns and curfews because of the coronavirus pandemic, with people keen on resuming gatherings and normal shopping. “Psychologically, most people feel positive during this year’s Ramadan following the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions, which encouraged them to return to their normal Ramadan practices,” Dr Saud Al-Ghanem, Sociology professor at Kuwait University (KU), said.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Ghanem said people would notice roads’ congestions, more visits and an increase in shopping activities. Economy will flourish during Ramadan as well, he added, because people tend to increase purchases of accessories, food and clothes – usually associated with the holy month. Dr Khodhr Al-Baroun, a professor of psychology at KU, said family gatherings would increase this year with extended families having Iftar (breakfast) meals, making “this blessed month quite different than rest of the months of the year.

“Anxiety over the pandemic during the last two years vanished and this will increase gatherings among family members and friends,” he said. Dr Ahmad Al-Shatti, Director of Ahmadi medical area, urged people to follow healthy lifestyle during Ramadan so as to reduce weight and improve their physical and psychological well-being.

He urged families to keep their children out of the kitchen in order to prevent accidents. Al-Shatti also urged worshippers to wear masks while in mosques, and people in general to avoid crowds. He said 85 percent of people have been vaccinated in Kuwait but people still have to be careful by following health guidelines. – KUNA