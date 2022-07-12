Social media spurs overbuying, changes Kuwait’s consumer habits: Economist

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: The purpose of social media has shifted from being a platform that connects people to a marketing tool that feeds buyers’ desire to purchase products whether they need them or not, turning them into shopaholics. According to new data from Sprout Social, more than 68 percent of consumers have purchased directly from social media, and nearly 98 percent of consumers plan to make at least one purchase through social media or influencers this year. Social shopping is set to become a $1.2 trillion medium by 2025.

Regarding the effects of social media on consumer behavior, economist Mohammad Ramadan told Kuwait Times the young generation is the most affected by social media, constantly seeking to compete with their peers. He added other people compete in collecting products, traveling and purchasing things they don’t need, “only for showing off”.

“Increasing demand has had a positive effect on the economy. However, people should not overbuy because of price increases that have affected products, due to the availability of money and a decrease in the number of products in the market,” Ramadan pointed out. “Social media has not only led to overbuying of products, but it has also pushed some consumers to take out loans to buy bags or watches or travel in the summer,” he said. “Social gatherings in Kuwait played a role in people’s purchasing decisions before the media revolution. Now, everything is published on social media – what people eat, wear and drink or where they visit. This has created a kind of guideline for everyone to follow,” Ramadan added.

Ramadan believes that the era of social media influencers has waned, and has been replaced by direct influence from actual consumers due to credibility and personal experience that is more important for them than what influencers say, especially after the inefficacy of plenty of products that they recommended for advertising purposes was proven.

Research by the Finnish Turku University of Applied Sciences estimates that 78 percent of consumers are “severely” affected by consumer trends and what they are exposed to on social media, not only through advertisements, but also through following the accounts of friends or groups. A Harvard study reveals 59 percent of social media users make “unplanned” purchases based on what they see on it, and accordingly, “presentation” on social networks becomes much more important for companies than on other advertising media.

The study adds that 61.5 percent of social media users turn to friends through social media or specialized pages to evaluate the product they want to buy and consider it a “reference” for them, and adhere to the choices of some pages or celebrities.