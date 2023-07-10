Social-scientific forum tackles drug abuse

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The Arab Federation for Drug Abuse Prevention (AFDAP) Secretariat General participated in the first social-scientific forum on the occasion of the ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse’. The event was held by the Adolescents Care Directorate under the patronage and presence of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Minister Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah under the theme ‘Towards a safe society, away from drugs’.

The forum attracted a wide range of participants from government and private entities, as well as regional organizations that are active in the field of drug control in Kuwait. The Social Affairs Minister thanked all workers in the fields of prevention, treatment, and drug fighting for their efforts. AFDAP board member Dr Hussa Majid Al-Shaheen thanked the participants and called for more cooperation with active entities in the field of drug control. She said AFDAP is always ready to cooperate and participate with all government and private entities.

This, she said, is among the goals of the federation and its strategy. Since the establishment of the Arab Federation in 1997, the secretariat general in Kuwait has been organizing regional conferences, workshops, and training programs in cooperation with several ministries, such as interior, education, social affairs, and Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, in addition to other private entities, as well as seeking the help of many experts, doctors, and psychologists. This is the best evidence of a successful partnership in the field of drug control.

AFDAP has members across Arab countries, with its secretariat in Kuwait. AFDAP has been organizing drug awareness programs at the regional level. There will be an awareness week in all member countries to shed light on the magnitude of the problem at the Arab level. Dr Al-Shaheen said AFDAP is working on holding a regional conference in Cairo at the end of the year under the theme ‘facing the changing reality of abusing and addicting to drugs.’ Dr Al-Shaheen thanked the Social Affairs Ministry and the Minister, Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, for patronizing the forum.