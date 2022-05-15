Speaker Ghanem offers condolences to UAE President

ABU DHABI: Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and his accompanying delegation on Sunday offered condolence to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Al Nahyan family members over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Kuwaiti speaker’s accompanying delegation comprised Parliament Deputy Speaker Ahmad Al-Shohumi and a number of MPs, Al-Dustoor news network reported. Ghanem and his delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day. They were welcomed by UAE Federal National Council’s Speaker Saqr Ghabash and Kuwaiti Ambassador to the UAE Salah Al-Buaijan and embassy staff. – KUNA