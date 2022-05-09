Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem: Arab Scout Forum an initiative to empower youth

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem confirmed that Kuwait’s hosting of the Arab Scout Forum was a vital initiative in empowering Arab youth and uniting them in the scouting and parliamentary sectors. Ghanem said in a statement to reporters Monday, after sponsoring the opening ceremony of the forum organized by the Arab Parliamentary Scout Union (APSU) at the Arab Planning Institute (API), that there is a dire need for these meetings that have a role in promoting Arab action. He commended the role of APSU, headed by MP Dr Abdullah Al-Turaiji, and API, led by Director General Dr Bader Malallah, for organizing this forum, as the cooperation protocol signed between APSU and API will bring positive results.

What distinguishes this forum is the presence of several representatives in most Arab countries, which will contribute to achieving the objectives in promoting joint Arab action, he added. The opening ceremony of the forum, which will continue until May 12, was attended by about 170 scout leaders from 19 Arab countries and includes the establishment of a group of scouting activities with the aim of promoting the Arab scout movement.

Youth issues

Cooperation between the Institute and the Scout Federation of Arab Parliamentarians serves the issues of Arab and Kuwaiti youth in particular, Malallah said in a press statement on the sidelines of the opening ceremony. He added that honoring Kuwait as the capital of Arab scouting work is worthy, as it was and still supports its Arab brothers and provides development and humanitarian aid on a continuous basis. He stressed Kuwait’s keenness to provide support to Kuwaiti and Arab youth through its initiatives to establish a Special Fund for Small Projects, which was established by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, Turaiji said in a similar statement that empowering young people and preparing them to be future leaders is the most important objective of the forum. He explained that the forum will include a training course for Arab Scout youth in coordination with the leaders of the Arab Planning Institute, pointing out that a number of events will be held. Secretary-General of the Arab Scout Organization Amro Hamdi expressed his thanks to the State of Kuwait for honoring a large number of Arab scouts who, over the years, contributed to raising status of Arab scouting at the national, Arab and international levels. He pointed out that the Arab Scout Organization seeks to achieve an ambitious program for the future of scouting that aims to develop practical skills and future information that open up prospects for developing the field. – KUNA