Speaker proud of talks to push Arab scout movement

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s top lawmaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem said on Tuesday he was proud of pan-Arab talks to bolster youth scout efforts across the wider region, hailing the initiative as a viable chance for more cooperation on the matter. “Your presence in Kuwait in and of itself is a source of pride for us all,” Ghanem told delegations from the Scouting Union of Arab Parliamentarians gathering in the country for talks to push a regional scout movement.

He welcomed any occasion that allows Arabs to put on a public display of unity, saying such events are needed in the face of “unprecedented” challenges that require collective action. The Kuwaiti top lawmaker went on to hail the Arab body for its determination to bring its goals to fruition, saying it has set a precedent for other regional organizations to follow.

Earlier, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah received the Arab delegation. During the meeting, the Minister conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing more success to the union. – KUNA