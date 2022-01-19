Speaker requests isolated room in Assembly building for infected MPs

Health minister vows special attention to special needs’ citizens

KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem has asked Minister of Health Dr Khaled Al-Saeed to set up a special room at Abdullah Al-Salem Hall to isolate infected members of parliament. This came in Ghanem’s speech in the follow up session yesterday that discussed a message from some members to provide a room for infected members to attend and take part in voting on laws and resolutions in all assembly sessions.

Ghanem explained that the message was directed to the Minister of Health on January 16th and requested an urgent answer to start preparing the isolation chamber. The request in is line with article 15 of Law 8/1969 regarding preventative health measures against communicable diseases that grants the minster the power to implement any new rules in order to control the pandemic. Meanwhile, Dr Saeed said that the message was received, noting that the concerned department is studying the situation and would send back an answer as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Dr Saeed vowed to employ his long expertise in children medicine to overhaul the Public Authority for Disability Affairs. The minister was replying to a statement by an MP during yesterday’s session regarding the authority’s tasks. “I will do my best to resolve problems and remove obstacles facing our citizens of special needs so they may attain their rights,” the minister assured the MPs.

Minister Dr Saeed expressed solidarity with this segment of the society, pledging to follow up on all affairs concerning them. He also promised to protect public funds and warned that he would seek legal measures against offenders. MPs held a follow-up session today looking into a host of issues and recommendations, namely with respect of the recent heavy rain that drenched the streets, formed raging flash waters and pools and inflicted damaged public and private properties.

Recommendations approved

During the session, the National Assembly approved several papers and recommendations namely referral of the issue of rain damage to the concerned commission. Among the approved letters was one forwarded by chairperson of the parliamentary economic and financial affairs MP Ahmad Al-Hamad with respect of “the strategic alternative” concerning the pay scale, leaderships’ jobs — the latest would be referred to the parliamentary committee of human resources, in line with the parliament bylaw.

The MPs approved a recommendation asking the utilities commission to probe damage inflicted in the recent heavy rains. The committee term would be until end of the current parliamentary session. Another blessed recommendation addressed the environment safety, amending the law of the Credit Bank of Kuwait, taking action against land monopolization, power bills and regulating ownership in the residential sector. – KUNA