Speaker says Assembly remains until dissolution decree’s official release

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said Tuesday that the parliament remains in place until the dissolution decree is released officially. Lawmakers are required to assume their duties until the formation of a new Cabinet that can prepare the draft for the parliament dissolution decree, he pointed out. “Dissolving the National Assembly is a constitutional right of His Highness the Amir which he is entitled to use whenever he deems fit to serve the national interest,” he said. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had decided to dissolve the National Assembly last week and call for fresh polls to end the ongoing political disputes between the government and MPs that threatened national unity.