Special care for memorization of Holy Quran

KUWAIT: Kuwait, namely the leadership and the people of the country, has devoted special care for memorizing the Holy Quran and supporting and encouraging the memorizers, Minister of Justice Abdulaziz Al-Majed said on Tuesday.

Majed, also the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Nazaha, was speaking in a statement addressed on his behalf by Awqaf Secretary General Sager Al-Sejari during a ceremony for declaring the winners of the 25th edition of Kuwait Quran Grand Contest, sponsored by HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Up to 2,222 contestants took part in the competition, with 232 memorizers winning awards, in addition to 20 institutions. – KUNA