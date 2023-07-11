Sports committee discusses new plan to target violators

KUWAIT: The committee for the removal of equestrian encroachments at the Public Authority for Sports will begin work next week to remove all types of infringements in Ahmadi, Farwaniya and Jahra after stable owners violated laws. Khalifa Al-Tararwa, director of the follow-up and inspection department at the sports competitiveness sector at the Public Authority for Sports, and chairman of the committee, confirmed:

“The Committee held its third meeting in the presence of representatives of the ministry of interior, the ministry of electricity and water, Kuwait Municipality and the Environment Public Authority in order to develop a mechanism that will be implemented during the operations to remove all kinds of infringements and violations that the committee monitored during its tours recently.”

“The General Sports Authority, based on the directives of Youssef Al-Bidan, Director General of the Authority, and his deputy for the competitive sports sector, Bashar Abdullah, is keen to activate the role of equestrian clubs in practicing sports activities according to allocated lots,” he added.

Some infringements have been monitored after owners of stables changed the activity by converting them into housing for families and bachelors, craft and industrial works and stores, adding there will be periodic follow-up of all violations. The committee will cut the power supply to violating plots with fines by the Environment Public Authority.