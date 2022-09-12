Sri Lankan Ambassador rewards honorary students

KUWAIT: Honorary Sri-Lankan students in Kuwait have been lauded for their high school results-an event which was organized by the Muslim Sri-Lankan community in Kuwait, Iqraa Islamic Committee, which is accredited by the ministry of endowment in Kuwait.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the society for its noble and exceptional support, which it offers to the community through its committee,” Sri Lankan ambassador to Kuwait, Othman Johar said.

“Kuwait hosts hundreds of nationalities from different countries under the umbrella of respect, tolerance and Islamic cooperation, providing about 130 mosques in different languages. This is an extension of the Sharia which calls for tolerance and cooperation with everyone, and today we are honored to participate in this celebratory occasion,” said the director of Salsabil, Ahmad Al-Farsi.