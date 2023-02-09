Sri Lankan Embassy celebrates 75th anniversary of Independence

By Sajeev K Peter

KUWAIT: The Sri Lankan Embassy in Kuwait celebrated the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence on Wednesday with great enthusiasm and fervor at an impressive event at the Regency Hotel in Kuwait. Amani Sulaiman Bugamaz, minister of Public Works and Electricity and Water, attended the event as the chief guest. The minister joined Sri Lankan Ambassador-designate Kaandeepan Balasubramaniam to cut the ceremonial cake and officially kicked off the celebration.

The event also witnessed a dazzling cultural show, demonstrating the rich heritage and legacy of Sri Lanka. The show was presented by renowned Rasika and Nisha Cultural troupe, Colombo, reflecting the country’s multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multilingual society. Several ambassadors, Kuwaiti dignitaries, Sri Lankan nationals and special invitees were among those who attended the celebration.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Balasubramaniam, expressed his government’s sincere appreciation to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, His Highness the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister for their continued support to strengthen Kuwait-Sri Lanka bilateral relations, which were first established more than 50 years ago in 1971.”

Kuwait is home for over 100,000 Sri Lankan expatriates and the presence and contribution of our people over the past years has become a driving force of our multifaceted ties with the State of Kuwait,” he said. He added that the country has been successful in diversifying deployment of migrant workers from the traditional sectors to many fields of professional and skilled employments in Kuwait.

Talking about the Joint Ministerial Committee, he said it is one of the key bilateral engagements where Kuwaiti and Sri Lankan authorities meet and deliberate on matters of mutual interest. “Bilateral trade and tourism have registered respectable figures in the recent years, showing clear signs of recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air connectivity has improved with both Sri Lankan Airlines and Jazeera Airways operating increased number of frequencies on a daily basis. Kuwait Fund has been one of the important sources that supports a number of important infrastructure projects in Sri Lanka, contributing to the socio-economic development of our society,” he said.

Earlier, the ambassador also congratulated fellow Sri Lankans in Kuwait and wished them a happy celebratory season. “I also recognize that this season is very special for our friends in Kuwait as the month of February marks the national celebrations in the country. I take this opportunity to extend warm congratulations to all our friends in Kuwait,” he said.

“Today’s event marks the 75th anniversary of the Independence of Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka emerged as a sovereign nation in 1948, having experienced around five centuries of colonial rule. The Sri Lankan community today is endowed with very high literacy levels, healthcare and reasonable living standards in the region,” he said.