stc collaborates with Teeela as part of its summer initiatives

KUWAIT: Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, collaborated with Teeela, a leading toy shop App in the GCC, to distribute gifts to children during the “Purple Island” event held at 360 Mall. The initiative was in line with the Company’s corporate social responsibility initiative and served as an additional event stc has participated in as part of its summer activities for children.

The event was held from the 19th-20th of August at 360 Mall where children were invited to participate in several competitive and fun activities for a chance to win one of the valuable prizes. Activities consisted of building competitions, spin the wheel, as well as other exciting games such as having 20 seconds to find prizes hidden in a large ball pen. Across the two days, a total of 800 prizes were distributed consisting of toys from Teeela as well as electronic devices from stc.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “We are proud to have participated in the successful “Purple Island” event held at 360 Mall, which welcomed a large number of families who came to enjoy the different games and activities. Our involvement in this initiative and collaboration with Teeela primarily focused on giving back to the community, especially families, in a unique and entertaining way. This event directly falls in line with our commitment to be socially responsible and spread joy within our society.”

AlJasem thanked Teeela App for another successful collaboration, as well as 360 Mall Management Team for their support and all those who participated in the family fun activities that led to the successful outcome. She added that the two-day event serves as one of the several summer themed activities that stc participates in or organizes annually to provide families with educational or entertainment filled experiences.

AlJasem concluded, “stc firmly believes in the importance of engaging with members of the community through diverse experiences that aim to spread joy and bring the community together. The Company has consistently broadened and expanded its extensive corporate social responsibility program to incorporate a diverse selection of initiatives that focus on empowering the community. In line with its program, stc will continue to form strategic partnerships with local, regional or international entities that share the same views and objectives the Company holds when it comes to giving back to the community.”

This initiative marks one of several collaborations between stc Teeela. Earlier this year during the month of February, stc collaborated with Teeela and the Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospital (“KACCH”) & Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (“BACCH”) association to distribute gifts and toys to children at hospitals whether they are sick or just visiting. stc indicated in a statement that it highly values the successful collaborations it has formed with local and international entities, enabling the Company to create a wider positive impact within the community.

