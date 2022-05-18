stc takes part in AUM career fair

KUWAIT: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, participated in the American University of the Middle East’s (AUM) annual career fair. stc’s participation falls in line with the various initiatives the Company has organized and pursued to empower the younger generation, while attracting aspiring candidates that fit into stc’s dynamic culture.

During the AUM career fair, members from stc’s recruitment team welcomed students and graduates at the Company’s dedicated booth. Those visiting stc’s booth got a chance to learn more about how the pioneering telecom company operates, as well as the different fields and professions currently available. Members of the recruitment team also held on the spot interviews and provided graduates with the necessary steps required to submit their resumes for a chance to start their career journeys at stc.

stc indicated in a statement that its participation in the career fair strongly supports its ongoing commitment to attract and recruit Kuwaiti talent. This initiative aligns with the Kuwaitiziation initiative and stc’s strive to empower the younger generation through various aspects of their lives within the community. stc has implemented various strategies to achieve these objectives, including participating in career fairs, organizing internships, and sponsoring initiatives that aim to educate and prepare the younger generation for their future careers.

As part of stc’s commitment to support the Kuwaiti employment program ‘Kuwaitization’ aimed at increasing the indigenous participation rate in the private sector, we have placed the Kuwaiti employment replacement program as one of the main pillars of our human resources strategy. Whereby, the Kuwaiti employees at stc reached 63 percent of company’s total employees by the end of 2021.

Following its participation in the AUM career fair, stc was recognized by the university for its active role in the private sector, especially when it comes to supporting students and graduates. The steps taken by stc to assist individuals in starting or developing their careers in the telecom industry have well positioned the Company to become one of the employers of choice within the community.

stc expressed that it is proud to participate in AUM’s career fair once again, especially following the pandemic where such initiatives were placed on hold. The Company also thanked AUM for recognizing stc’s role within the private sector, and for organizing the career fair which serves as a platform to connect employers with aspiring candidates and recent graduates. Through its role as an active member within the community, and a pioneer within the private sector, stc will continue to participate and organize initiatives that support the community across various aspects including empowering and supporting the younger generation.

As part of its ongoing initiatives to recruit aspiring talents, stc has an open internship program to all students and recent graduates who wish to learn more about the telecom sector. The internship programs are carried out in collaboration with local universities such as AUM, where students can effectively apply what they have studied, as well as their personal knowledge throughout the experience.

The internship programs have been designed to measure each candidate on their ability to grasp new concepts and apply their knowledge to achieve positive results that can possibly lead to a job opportunity at stc. This scenario has played out several times in the past, in which stc recruited graduates from AUM based on their merits and ability to work well within stc’s dynamic culture.