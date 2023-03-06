Store selling product with Zionist entity name closed

KUWAIT: The commerce and industry ministry has issued a violation report against a store in the Avenues Mall that had displayed a product that contained the Zionist entity’s name.

Investigations revealed that the product, a globe, was found to contain the name of the Zionist entity replacing Palestine. The emergency team has proceeded to take legal action against the store in question.

In other related news, Commerce and Industry Minister Mazen Al-Nahedh announced a decision to add 14 commercial activities to the commercial activity guide in the Gulf Cooperation Council, including the activity of organizing celebrations and private events.

The activities also included the design of precious jewelry, wholesale and retail of perfumes and incense, fodder brokerage, in addition to the retail sale of chocolate and cocoa as well as the retail sale of spices.