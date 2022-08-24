Study on suicides during the COVID pandemic in Kuwait

By Farah Al-Falah

KUWAIT: In line with capabilities assigned to the National Diwan for Human Rights by its establishment law (67 of year 2015) and according to the article no. 6 related to preparing studies about various human rights and sensing from it the dangerousness of suicidal behavior that accompanied the spread of the COVID pandemic globally and led to consequences on many economic, social and psychological levels have put humanity in different time that caused multiple changes in the lifestyle.

This study has been made with the title ‘Suicidal Behavior during the COVID pandemic in Kuwait 2019-2021’, which discussed the scientific concepts of suicidal behavior, psychological aspects, the motives that encourage it and the suggested solutions to limit it.

The study team relied on three sources to support the main objective of the study, which is the hypothesis of linking suicidal behavior with repercussions, the epidemic’s management at the state level or the so-called results of health precautions from staying in home quarantine, and the vaccination, stopping public activities, repeated closure of state facilities and the contribution of the security system in managing the situation, causing serious social and psychological implications on humanity globally.

These sources included:

1- The scientific establishment of the concepts of suicide and its initiation by reviewing the results of the work, research and studies of international health organizations in this field.

2- Launching a survey of all Kuwaiti citizens on suicidal behavior during which opinions, information and suggestions were collected that would limit this behavior.

3- Inviting several related official authorities to listening sessions and requesting information about suicidal behavior as will be shown in the study.

4- Hosting psychological, legal and social specialists to seek assistance of their expertise in the field of various human behaviors, especially violent ones to enhance the study goals and purpose.

Purpose of the study

The National Diwan for Human Rights, with this scientific effort, aims to deliver a message to official and civil authorities concerned with social and psychological aspects and to provide care and psychological guidance to Kuwaiti citizens as a fundamental human right, and pay more attention to the matter of suicide by all nationalities in the circumstances before and after the spread of the COVID pandemic, and try to find effective solutions for this behavior that killed 327 people.

The study warned of the spread of suicidal behavior during the past four years, calling for the need to expand efforts to check citizens and residents, both adults and children, especially those who have motives that could lead them to commit suicide to get rid of the difficulties they face in their lives. It stated 88 percent of suicide cases in the four years during which the study was based were of non-Kuwaiti “residents”, while 35 Kuwaitis committed suicide, and 13 were illegal residents (bedoons).

The study also pointed out that the biggest increase in the number of suicides during precautionary measures to face the COVID pandemic was in 2020, when it jumped to 102 cases, which is the highest number during the four years. It was reported that Indians topped the number of suicides in all years of the study in a row, followed by Bangladeshis, then Sri Lankans and Nepalis.

The study indicated that suicide incidents in males witnessed a significant increase compared to females, and one of the most important reasons for this is that males are often the supporters of their families and relatives and are responsible for family life, especially in material aspects and providing a decent living. Psychologists and social specialists stressed that drug abuse, family disintegration and life pressures are among the main causes of suicide. – National Diwan for Human Rights