Suad Al-Sabah first woman to receive Al-Quds Shield

KUWAIT: Al-Quds Fund and Endowment granted the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Shield to Sheikha Suad Al-Sabah in appreciation of her support for charitable and development projects in Jerusalem, and for her honorable struggles and positions in support of the Palestinian cause. This came during the visit of a delegation from the Al-Quds Fund and Endowment to Kuwait, headed by Chairman Munib Rashid Al-Masri, Vice President Michel Al-Sayegh, President of Al-Quds University and the fund’s Secretary Imad Abu Keshk, member of the general authority Omar Al-Masri and Director of fund Taher Al-Disi.

The delegation was received by Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Sheikha Shaima Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah welcomed the delegation, praising their visit to honor his mother, Sheikha Suad Al-Sabah, who apologized for not attending because she had the flu.

Munib Al-Masri spoke about Sheikha Suad Al-Sabah’s giving, decades ago, to Palestine in general and to the city of Jerusalem in particular, and also her stances in supporting Palestine at all levels. “I have known Sheikha Suad Al-Sabah for more than three decades, and we are honored today to come to Kuwait to honor her and say thank you for all this love for Palestine,” Masri said

Keshk said Sheikha Suad has always been one of the main pillars of supporting the Jerusalem endowment fund and developing its charitable projects, which had a significant impact on the contribution of strengthening the steadfastness of Jerusalemites.

Disi spoke about the great positions that Sheikha Suad embodied, especially as she was contributing on her own, and requested that she be provided with charitable and development projects in Jerusalem. He said she avoids the media and honors by saying this is the least duty towards Jerusalem and Palestine, and therefore it does not need praise. Disi added that these values are considered the highest and finest values of giving.

Sheikh Najeh Bakir, Deputy Director General of Al-Quds Fund and Endowment and a sharia education official at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, said Jerusalem and its people cherish Sheikha Suad’s giving and all that Kuwait offers by its leadership, government, people and charitable societies. At the end of the ceremony, the Palestinian delegation presented the Al-Quds Shield to the family of Sheikha Suad.

Sheikha Suad is the first woman to receive the shield, which is granted annually. In previous years, it was awarded to a number of rulers, including Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.