Sudan ‘currently passing through very complicated circumstances’

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: On April 15, Sudan was plunged into a violent crisis as a bitter struggle for power broke out between the two main factions of the ruling military regime, and many were killed in clashes during heavy fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Force (RSF).

In an exclusive interview with Kuwait Times, Sudanese Ambassador to Kuwait Awadal-Karim Al-Rayah Balla affirmed that what is happening in Sudan is a rebellion and a coup against legitimacy, with regional and international support targeting the unity and sovereignty of the country. He asserted that 90 percent of the camps, stores and communication networks controlled by RSF have been destroyed or recaptured by SAF, and it is just a matter of time before the conspiracy is brought to an end.

Kuwait Times: What is happening in Sudan?

Awadal-Karim Al-Rayah Balla: What has happened in Sudan can only be described as a rebellion against the state. It is not a conflict between two generals or fighting between two forces. It is a coup backed by some regional and international actors targeting the unity of the Sudanese territories and the sovereignty of the Sudanese state.

Sudan is currently passing through very complicated circumstances, which directly affect internal and external security and social situations. The main reason behind what is going on in Khartoum is due to repercussions and differences on how to organize and unify the institutions of state, especially the military forces, for proper management of the transitional period, but the insistence and refusal of the commander of RSF for the required measures to reintegrate his troops within the army, as well as his plans to redeploy RSF in several strategic locations without coordination with the SAF caused the armed conflict after his forces began to besiege SAF sites at Marawi Airport.

In the aftermath of the removal of Omar Al-Bashir and his successor General Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf, RSF chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, was nominated as the Deputy Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council. This status enabled him to increase his troops from 20,000 to more than 100,000, and establish regional and international relations and networks of trade and investment of his own, out of the control of the state. For this reason, many observers regarded RSF as a parallel and independent military force.

In December 2022, Hemedti, some politicians from the bloc of the Freedom and Change Alliance/Central Council Faction, the Quadripartite Mechanism and the representative of the UN Secretary-General to Sudan convinced SAF chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and SAF leaders to sign the framework agreement to pave the way for signing the final agreement on April 6, 2023, and constitute the transitional government on April 11, 2023. Some politicians from FCF released statements focusing on war as an alternative option or plan “B”, in case of not signing the final agreement. Due to disagreements on the issue of the reintegration of RSF into SAF, the SAF leadership did not agree to sign the final agreement. So Hemedti and the FCF implemented their plan “B” on April 15, as they had promised.

Kuwait Times: What is the fate of Sudanese civilians and political forces?

Al-Rayah Balla: Since SAF is a professional army, it strictly follows the rules of warfare. The army does not want to attack civilian areas in which elements of RSF are hiding. Despite the fact that it is carrying out its constitutional duties to protect Sudan, its people, and national sovereignty, SAF does not want to cause massive destruction, especially as 90 percent of the solid power of RSF including camps, arms and ammunition stores and communication networks are totally destroyed.

Kuwait Times: What about the economy?

Al-Rayah Balla: Surely this crisis has negative impacts on the economy of Sudan. But let me tell you that in the budget of 2022, the export of gold was 19 tons. But the smuggled quantity of gold by the RSF leader is double the officially exported quantity. What I want to say is that the internal and external revenues and assets of RSF will be incorporated in the public budget and directed for reconstruction and economic development.

Kuwait Times: What about relations with neighboring countries? Does the crisis affect them?

Al-Rayah Balla: The crisis affects neighboring countries. The RSF is a militia that became a real threat to regional stability and security, especially if we put into consideration the highly volatile situation on the borders between Sudan and the Central African Republic, between Chad and CAR, the proximity of Darfur to these borders and the fragile security in many Sub-Saharan countries. Additionally the RSF’s recruitment of minors and foreigners from some Sub-Saharan countries constitutes a hazardous threat that has to be confronted collectively.

Kuwait Times: What are the possible outcomes?

Al-Rayah Balla: SAF already managed to absorb the shock by repulsing the initial attack launched by RSF against the army headquarters, airport, Republican Palace and General Burhan personally. Later, it destroyed all the strategic sites of the rebellion. It is a matter of time for SAF to flush out the remaining pockets of rebels.

Kuwait Times: What is the role of regional and international powers? How can countries support Sudan?

Al-Rayah Balla: We appreciate the contribution of neighboring countries and regional and international organizations. One day after the outbreak of the rebellion, a meeting of the Arab League Council was held, which reflects a spirit of solidarity with Sudan. Now the priority and focus is on enabling the legitimate army to carry out its constitutional duty, end the rebellion and restore peace and tranquility. Then the leaders of RSF should be brought to justice. Finally, an inclusive political way forward that puts the transition on the right track could be drawn.