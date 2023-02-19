Sudan embassy celebrates 67th Independence Day

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: On the occasion of Sudan’s 67th Independence Day, the Embassy of Sudan held a reception on Thursday at Al-Baraka Ballroom at Crowne Plaza Hotel. Sudanese Ambassador Awad Al-Karim El-Rayah Balla said Sudan gained its independence on Jan 1, 1956 after a long journey of struggle and sacrifice. “As I stand before you to celebrate our glorious Independence Day, I wouldn’t forget to extend my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the victims of the earthquake that struck the two brotherly countries of Syria and Turkey, praying to the Almighty to heal those who are injured and help those who lost their shelter,” he said.

“Sudan and Kuwait have eternal relations. Since the independence of Kuwait, Sudan has dispatched the best of its youth and experts in various fields to contribute to the renaissance of the sisterly state of Kuwait. Conversely, Kuwait is always proactive in its supportive position in the economic, humanitarian, political and social fields,” he pointed out.

Balla added Sudan’s celebration coincides with the celebrations of Kuwait, marking the 62nd National Day the 32nd Liberation Day. “With honor, I and the government and people of the Republic of Sudan congratulate His Highness the Amir of the country Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and his trustworthy Crown Prince, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the government and people of Kuwait on this occasion,” he said.

The Sudanese ambassador revealed Kuwait is considered one of the leading countries investing in Sudan, as it provided a model for intelligent and practical investment that served the Sudanese citizens and brought great benefit to both parties.

“The Kenana sugar project, for example, is considered one of the largest sugar cultivation and production projects in Africa. There are also investments in the telecommunications sector (Zain Telecommunication Company) and the hotel sector (Sudanese Kuwaiti Hotels Company). Besides, Kuwait has provided grants and loans for development and infrastructure projects. Kuwait has funded many roads and dam projects, including the Marawi Dam and the heightening of the Aali Atbara and Setate dams,” Balla said.

“We are celebrating our independence day after a long absence that lasted for several years due to the pandemic and its consequences that affected both social and cultural activities and ceased the holding of public and private social events. I would like to take this opportunity once again to express to you my utmost thanks and appreciation for your presence today and your participation in this glorious day,” he concluded.