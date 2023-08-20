Suicide prevention: Fostering hope and healing

By Ahmed Sabeeh

KUWAIT: Suicide has become an increasing health concern in the mental health field and mental health officials are trying to tackle it by providing suicide hotlines 24/7. Kuwait Times spoke with Counselor Ali Taresh to break the silence by highlighting the crucial importance of suicide prevention while igniting sparks of hope and healing for those trapped in suicidal thoughts.

Taresh said suicide is a complex and deeply concerning issue that impacts millions of lives worldwide, noting that the somber shadow of suicide looms large over global public health, extracting a profound toll on numerous lives.

However, within this grim reality, discussions surrounding this grave issue often get caught up in a web of stigma and silence. According to Taresh, mental health awareness continues to grow, while psychologists play a crucial role in understanding and preventing suicide, which is crucial to recognize. “Suicidal thoughts are often the result of a combination of biological, psychological and environmental factors,” he said.

Taresh revealed suicide is a complex landscape, where people have to delve into the essential aspects of suicide prevention and explore risk factors, recognizable signs of distress and vital support systems, saying it is important to assess the risk of suicide by building preventive strategies like creating a supportive environment, enhancing coping skills, safety plans and crisis hotlines.

“In a world marked by increasing pressures and complexities, the role of mental health professionals in suicide prevention is more critical than ever,” he said. “Kuwait must empower individuals with the knowledge to initiate conversations on this crucial topic and embed personal stories of resilience and triumph, serving as vivid testimonials of the potential for healing even in the depths of despair,” Taresh pointed out.

He called for accessible mental health assistance to envision a society where individuals act compassionately as support pillars to rescue precious lives from despair. Suicidal thoughts may include mental health disorders like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or substance abuse. Childhood trauma, relationship issues, financial stress and a history of family suicide can also contribute to a person’s vulnerability.