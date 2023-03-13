Sultan launches new store in Adailiya, unveils new corporate identity

KUWAIT: Sultan Center Food Products Co (Sultan) on Monday unveiled its newest store in Kuwait located in Adailiya, adjacent to the Kazma Sports Club. The new store was inaugurated with a press conference led by the company’s Vice Chairman Essam Al-Rifai and attended by Sultan’s board members, Sultan’s executive management, and partners and suppliers.

With its strategic location, an impressive range of products, and an enhanced shopping experience, the store is poised to become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking quality food products at the heart of Kuwait’s capital governorate. The store opening marks an exciting new chapter for Sultan, as it coincides with the launch of the company’s new brand identity and logo, which were unveiled for the first time at the opening. The new logo reflects the Sultan Company’s next stage of growth.

Sultan Vice Chairman Essam Al-Rifai said: “We are pleased to announce the opening of Sultan Al-Adailiya, a new shopping center located in the residential heart of the Capital Governorate. With a population of over 169,000 in the areas of Adailiya, Nuzha, Faiha, Rawdah, Surra, and Qurtuba, we have strategically placed our new store for easy access for the residents of those areas. Our vision for 2025 is to have a store within a ten-minute drive from any point in Kuwait’s inhabited areas, and this store’s opening is a significant milestone towards achieving that goal.”

He added: “Since the launch of our first store in 1981, we have been dedicated to growing and developing the shopping sector in Kuwait, with a primary focus on providing access to fresh food and high-quality household products at competitive prices. In 2020 we set a goal to launch 20 new stores between 2020 and 2025. With today’s launch of Sultan Adailya, we now have 14 new stores already launched as part of the strategy, and we are well-positioned for more launches soon.”

Sultan CEO Khadija Oubala said, “We are excited to unveil Sultan’s refreshed corporate identity with the opening of the new store in Adailiya. This updated identity reflects the company’s progress and responsiveness to the evolving demands of our customers. It also aligns perfectly with our new store interiors and enhanced shopping experience that we also unveiled today with the inauguration of “Sultan Adailiya”, which offers a diverse range of high-quality products catering to different lifestyles, including diabetic-friendly, keto, and gluten-free foods.”

Sultan Center Food Products Company is the largest independent retailer listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange that owns and operates a series of supermarkets across the Middle East. It operates 46 stores in Kuwait, spanning from Jahra to Nwaiseeb, through three distinct store formats. This includes 6 flagship stores, which cater to daily needs in every neighborhood; 12 Sultan Market stores; and 29 Sultan Express stores, which offer quick and convenient shopping options. Additionally, there are 12 Sultan stores in Jordan, 3 stores in Bahrain, and eight stores in Oman.