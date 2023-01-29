Summary of copyrights law 75/2019

By Mohammed Al-Muthaffar

Intellectual property (IP) copyrights, trademarks and patents are common phrases we hear daily. The question here is do we actually acknowledge the meaning of them? It is important to be familiar with legal meanings and dig deep in this specific area of law, because it is the base of success for both the individual and group.

Intellectual property rights are all rights related to intangible assets that are owned by a person or business and are safeguarded against unauthorized use. Non-physical property, such as the right of ownership over intellectual property, is referred to as an intangible asset.

Intellectual property rights include the following examples: patents, domain names, industrial design, confidential information, inventions, moral rights, database rights, works of authorship, service marks, logos, trademarks, design rights, business or trade names, commercial secrets, computer software and geographical indications.

We will demonstrate five types, but before doing that, it is essential to illustrate the definition of the “author”. Author means an individual or group who performs or creates literary, scientific content, invents something, books, music, songs, scientific innovation, inventions, paintings and much more.

Trademarks

Any word, phrase, symbol, design or combination of these that distinguishes your products or services might be considered a trademark. Customers use it to recognize you in the marketplace and set you apart from your rivals. Both trademarks and service marks can be referred to by the term “trademark.”

Commercial secrets

Any proprietary information that gives a company a competitive advantage and that no one else is aware of may be protected as a trade secret.

Industrial design

They are aesthetic decorative innovations that appear on a piece of a specific product or commodity and can take two-dimensional or stereoscopic “three-dimensional” forms.

Geographical indication

A mark used for products that have a specific geographical origin and that have a characteristic or reputation based on that origin. Rights to geographical indications allow those who have the right to use the indications to prevent their products from being used by third parties who do not comply with applicable standards.

IP Institutions

* World intellectual property organizations aim to provide assistance in order to ensure that the rights of creators and intellectual property owners are protected around the world, and that inventors and authors are thus recognized and rewarded for their creativity.

Berne Convention

Dealing with the protection of works and their authors’ rights.

* The National Library of Kuwait is concerned with accepting or rejecting author registration requests.

* National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters is based on protecting the financial rights of the author who has no heirs.

The law regulates the methods of depositing and registering works, challenging the decisions issued to refuse their registration, determine the registration fees for them and assign the Kuwait National Library to play this role.

[email protected]