Supreme committee to review recruitment of security guards

KUWAIT: The supreme committee for addressing demographics, headed by Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, asked the Cabinet to instruct government agencies to review the contracts of security companies, aimed at reviewing the conditions and controls through which they are contracted.

“The supreme committee included in its request proposals calling for not relying on workers of security companies from a country that is almost the only one whose workers assume these jobs, as it will be required that employment in this field should be from other countries, especially since bringing in security workers from other countries contributes to reducing the number of large expat communities in Kuwait, which is an important goal of the committee,” sources revealed to Kuwait Times.

The sources indicated the committee also requested the contract should be with security companies whose workers are Kuwaitis, sons of Kuwaiti women, bedoons or Gulf nationals, with the aim of opening job opportunities for them, “especially since they live in Kuwait and there is no need to bring in expatriate labor for these jobs”.

“The committee asked the Cabinet to start preventing expatriates from working in guarding government schools for boys or girls, and instead employ Kuwaiti retirees, bedoons or sons of Kuwaiti or Gulf women,” sources said, indicating this will be the beginning of reducing the number of expat security guards in Kuwait.

The sources indicated this move comes after violations and crimes committed by expatriates at security companies, as well the fact that many government agencies can use labor available in the country and there is no need for foreign recruitment.