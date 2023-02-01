Surgeons Society members meet Health Minister

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Members of Kuwait Surgeons Society met Health Minister Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi and explained its role in all surgical projects in the country and its vision for the future to support surgeons in all specialties in the field of education and training. The society was represented by President Dr Shihab Akrof, Secretary Dr Khalid Al-Yaqout, Vice President Dr Suleiman Al-Mazidi, and board members Dr Suad Abul and Dr Ayoub Dikson.

The society presented its proposals to Dr Awadhi, including adopting and approving the new recommendations for bariatric operations by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) and International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO), and have a representative from the society in any committee formed to discuss this subject.

The society lauded the government’s role to approve allowing public sector employees to also work in the private sector, and asked the minister to make a preemptive move to cancel the decision that deducts the specialty and rare specialty allowance in case a doctor wants to work in the private sector, and also not deduct any allowances if the doctor works in the private sector. The society also asked to have a representative in meetings regarding the discussion of work mechanisms in any surgical specialties.