Suspected drug dealer arrested in Shaab

KUWAIT: Police arrested a man in possession of 22 bags suspected to contain drugs, the interior ministry announced. Maidan Hawally patrolmen headed to a building in Shaab in response to an emergency call reporting an intruder. The caller said that the suspect was taking pictures of homes in the area. Police arrested the suspect following a brief chase.

He confessed to taking the pictures, adding he was placing envelopes containing drugs in various areas with the intention to sell. Police found 22 medium size bags containing a substance suspected of being drugs, the ministry explained, adding that the suspect was sent to concerned authorities for further action.