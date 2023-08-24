Suspects ‘change’ fingerprints to skirt Kuwait entry ban

KUWAIT: Authorities arrested two Asians who tried to enter Kuwait illegally after undergoing finger surgeries in an attempt to conceal their true identities. The interior ministry said the arrests are part of ongoing efforts to apprehend violators and individuals engaged in criminal activities.

The general directorate of criminal investigations’ Maidan Hawally bureau, utilizing the new biometric scanning system, was able to identify and verify the original identities of the two suspects. They were referred to relevant authorities to initiate the necessary legal measures against them.