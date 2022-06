Geneva: Swiss airspace reopened Wednesday morning after a computer glitch grounded flights across the Alpine nation for several hours, officials said.

“The technical malfunction at Skyguide has been resolved,” the Swiss air traffic control service said in a tweet, adding that “the airspace closure was lifted at 8:30 am (0630 GMT)”.

“Swiss airspace is now open again and air traffic over Switzerland and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich are resuming.”