Syria seizes hummus bowls made out of captagon

DAMASCUS: Syrian authorities announced on Tuesday they had seized 24 kilograms of captagon that had been crushed and reconstituted to look like hummus bowls. The amphetamine is produced in pill form but these smugglers had crushed it and used the resulting paste to “mold pottery-like dishes coated with a brown adhesive,” the interior ministry said. One man was arrested in Damascus in connection with the thwarted trafficking attempt, the statement said, without specifying where the shipment of fake hummus bowls was bound for.
Cocaine in its harder-to-detect liquid form in particular can be used to soak anything from plywood to T-shirts and retrieved once it reaches its destination. Most of global captagon production originates in Syria, spurring a multi-billion-dollar industry that has made the drug the country’s largest export by far. According to an AFP tally, around 250 million captagon pills were seized worldwide in the first eight months of 2022.