Syrian gov’t: Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama “disaster areas”

Amman: Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama — heavily affected by Monday’s powerful earthquake — are considered disaster areas, announced the Syrian government on Friday.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian cabinet indicated that the affected regions were to be treated as disaster areas and fall under such jurisdiction.

SANA also noted that the national seismological center had recorded at 11:17 am local-time a tremor of 3.9-magnitude 55 kilometers west of Latakia.

Last Monday, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit northern Syria, leading to the death of 1,347.