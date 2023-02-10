Syrian gov’t to allow relief aid to areas out of jurisdiction

Amman: The Syrian government announced on Friday that it would allow the access of relief aid to areas affected by the terrible earthquake last Monday, which were out of its jurisdiction.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), this decision came during a cabinet meeting for the Syrian government.

The Syrian cabinet noted that International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in cooperation with the UN and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) would be handling the delivery of relief aid.

A national fund would be established to rehabilitated and reconstruct earthquake-affected regions.

Earlier on, the Syrian government announced that Aleppo, Idlib, Latakia, Hama — heavily affected by Monday’s powerful earthquake — were considered disaster areas.