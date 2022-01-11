Tajik ambassador highlights visa waiver resolution

By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: Tajikistan introduced entry visa exemption for citizens of 52 countries, including Kuwait, through a resolution issued on Oct 26, 2021, which became effective on Jan 1, 2022. Tajik Ambassador to Kuwait Dr Zubaydullo Zubaydzoda confirmed the initiative as the first of its kind since Tajikistan gained independence. “The government of the Republic of Tajikistan included Kuwait in the list of the countries whose nationals can enter Tajikistan without the need for a prior visa, given the positive relations between Tajikistan and Kuwait as well the Tajik government’s eagerness to strengthen and develop relations with Kuwait in all areas of common interest,” he said during a press conference on Monday.

“This decision enables all Kuwaiti citizens to travel to Tajikistan without a prior visa as of January 1, 2022 to reside in the country for a maximum period of 30 days,” the ambassador mentioned. In case visitors decide to stay longer than the indicated period, he said they can extend their visas by applying to relevant authorities. “Tajikistan’s initiative on visa waiver for Kuwaiti brothers will contribute to the influx of tourists, visitors and investors from Kuwait to Tajikistan,” Zubaydzoda said.

“Having announced this wise and important step, we look forward to the pivotal role of the authorities and departments in charge of business, trade, investment and tourism to take Tajikistan as a promising destination for them. We also look forward to positive steps and initiatives from the airlines of the two countries to launch regular direct flights between the cities of the two countries. Tajikistan is an attractive tourism destination,” the envoy said.

Zubaydzoda expressed his sincerest gratitude and appreciation to HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for their continuous support of relations between Tajikistan and Kuwait. The embassy also thanked the government and ministry of foreign affairs of Kuwait for providing all forms of support and for ensuring conducive conditions for the embassy to carry out its tasks in the best way for the benefit of strengthening relations between the two brotherly countries.

“We are blessed with favorable climate, picturesque nature, mountains and towering peaks, historical and cultural sites, in addition to potential for eco, medical and sports tourism. Tajikistan will become a promising destination for Arab visitors, especially Kuwait and Gulf tourists, because it is a Muslim country and shares many commonalities including but not limited to spiritual, cultural and civilizational values with Arabs,” he said.

Tajikistan considers Kuwait an important partner at the international and regional levels, and is keen to strengthen cooperation with it at all levels, including economic, commercial, investment and tourism cooperation. In this context, Tajikistan will host the next session of the joint committee on trade, economic and technical issues in Dushanbe. On the sidelines of this session, a business forum will be held with the participation of investment, economic and trade departments from both sides.

“We also have a plan to organize an exhibition of agricultural products of Tajikistan in Kuwait. Given the great interest by Kuwait to building a strong and competitive economy by improving the investment environment at home and abroad, as well as the developments witnessed by Tajikistan in terms of conducive climate to attract and encourage investments, Tajikistan looks forward to strengthening and revitalizing investment cooperation in the fields of industry and modern technologies, agriculture, energy, transport and tourism. Development and diversification of industries is one of the most important strategic goals of Tajikistan,” Zubaydzoda said.