Tamil People Service Center organizes blood donation campaign

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Tamil People Service Center organized its 4th year blood donation campaign on Jan 27 at Jabriya Central Blood Bank to mark the 74th Republic Day of India, where 152 people donated blood with more than 500 others joining the event. The chief guest was Kamal Sinha Rathore, Indian Embassy First Secretary, Dr M A Hythar, Chairman TVS Group and Rajendra, Manager Air India.

The event started at 1 pm and ended at 6 pm. Other important members of Tamil Makkal Sevai Maiyam were also present, including Tamil Makkal Sevai President Abu Daagair, Secretary Abdul Rashid, Treasurer Amjad Khan, event coordinator Ali bhai, Rajak Ahmed and Balu Selvaraj and Medical Secretary Siddiq Imam.