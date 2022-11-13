TEC sets up World Cup viewing site

KUWAIT: Touristic Enterprises Company announced on Sunday the launch of a “container park” on the beach off Blajat Street where the public can watch matches of the 2022 World Cup and enjoy a variety of entertainment and sports activities and musical performances. TEC Chairman Mohammad Al-Saqqaf said in a statement while inspecting the project’s construction site that the park will have recreational games for adults and youngsters, in addition to restaurants and cafes.

Saqqaf said the opening of container park is part of efforts exerted by the company to revitalize and revive touristic facilities it manages with innovative recreational facilities that provide diverse services and means of entertainment to citizens and residents. He added the park is the second entertainment destination developed in the Blajat beach area.

The container park will open daily from Nov 20 from 10 am until midnight, where football fans will be entertained with four huge screens. Full-day tickets will be sold at nominal prices, while children under five and domestic workers will be allowed in free of charge. – KUNA