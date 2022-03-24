Tenth edition of Kuwait Motor Show 2022 opens

KUWAIT: Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ali Al-Mousa inaugurated the tenth edition of the Kuwait Motor Show 2022 at the 360 Mall on Wednesday in the presence of representatives from reputed international automobile companies, ambassadors of various countries and car enthusiasts in Kuwait. The show is organized by Osama Bastaki’s International Group for General Trading and Contracting. The Motor Show will last until March 31, 2022.

Al-Mousa toured the booths of the exhibition and was acquainted with the latest models of cars for the year 2022 and their distinctive features and characteristics. He also listened to briefings from the officials of the brands on display and the most salient features of cars and latest trends in the world of automobile.