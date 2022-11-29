The Al-Ghanim Show Jumping competition

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The higher organizing committee (HOC) of Al-Ghanim Show Jumping competition completed its preparation for the first edition – to be held at the Kuwait Riding Club fields, with the participation of more than 300 riders from local clubs. Member of HOC Rider Jassim Al-Khalfan said, the committee is now ready for the competition.

He said the championship will be held on Friday and Saturday. There will be five rounds on the first day for heights of 60-80 cm, 100-105 cm, 110-115 cm, 120-125 cm, and 135-145 cm. On the second and closing day, there will be six rounds over heights of 70-90 cm, 110-120 cm, 130 cm, 130-135 cm and 140-145 cm (Grand Prize). KD 12,000 in prizes will be allocated for this event, that in addition to other prizes worth KD 4000.

An international path designer Anderia Gulombo designed the runs – and was assisted by Yacoub Al-Nasallah and Abdelrahman Al-Fuzaie. The referees committee is headed by Nedar Al-Mustafa and the committee includes Ibtisam Al-Arouri, Dalal Al-Obaid, Raghad Al-Dabbous and Yahya Al-Hadban.